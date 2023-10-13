With each team coming off of a tough loss against two of the best teams in the ACC this season, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech need a win in a bounce-back game. With the last time these two played being a thrilling 23-16 victory for Wake Forest, this game will surely be tight as Virginia Tech and the Hokies host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. We have you covered with our college football odds series with a Wake Forest-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

Although Wake Forest lost to Clemson last week, they had a great showing against a very talented Clemson team. Especially on defense, they made the Tigers work hard for everything they got. Wake Forest limited opposing quarterback Cade Klubnik to just 131 yards on an 18 for 28 throwing mark. Even though the offense left a lot to be desired, the defense has plenty of momentum on their side and will look to keep it that way against a struggling Virginia Tech offense.

In what appears to be a must-win game for Virginia Tech, if they want to play in the postseason this year, they couldn't have picked a better time to be home in Lane stadium. The Hokies are 2-1 at home this season relative to a measly 0-3 mark on the road. Having lost four of their last five games, the Hokies have their backs on the wall and are coming off an ugly 39-17 loss to Florida State. Will the energy the home crowd brings be enough to revitalize this group?

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Wake Forest-Virginia Tech Odds

Wake Forest: +1.5 (-114)

Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-106)

Over: 47.5 (-112)

Under: 47.5 (-108)

How to Watch Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Week 7

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ACCN

Why Wake Forest Will Cover The Spread

Since Sam Hartman departed this past off-season for Notre Dame, it has left a bit of a void in the Wake Forest offense. However, while the passing game has been streaky, the run game led by Demond Claiborne has been a key factor in making up for the loss so far. In only five games played, Claiborne ranks ninth in the ACC in total rushing yards this season with 371. Adding three rushing touchdowns, he was the key to the team's success in their first three wins. In those three games, he averaged 89.7 yards per game on an incredible 5.4 yards per carry. While his production has dipped slightly since then, the talent remains.

He can easily get going against a porous Virginia Tech run defense that has allowed 195.0 rushing yards per game to its opponents, which ranks second to last in the ACC. Claiborne is ready to take advantage of a tired Virginia Tech defense. In Tech's most recent game against Florida State, they allowed running back Trey Benson to run for 200 yards and two touchdowns on only 11 carries. With this matchup, Claiborne is ready to showcase his explosiveness and have a field day.

Two areas teams win the most if they succeed are third-down efficiency and penalties. Fortunately for Wake Forest, they clear the Hokies in both categories. On the year, the Demon Deacons are 30-71 in third-down scenarios, corresponding to a 42.3% conversion rate. Meanwhile, the Hokies convert at just a 31.8% rate. This differential will be critical down the line in third-down scenarios. Then, Virginia Tech has had an average of 6.5 penalties called on them this season, which is not bad but is far from good. Wake Forest is averaging 3.6 penalties per game, one of the country's best averages.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread

Ironically enough, while Virginia Tech's run defense has been bottom-tier all season long, their pass defense is one of the best in the nation. The Hokies allow only 159.8 yards passing per game to their opponents, which ranks as the eighth fewest in the country. This will be their key to winning the game. They are matched against a struggling starting quarterback in Mitch Griffis and will get to him early and often. He has thrown for five interceptions and been sacked 22 times for 136 yards lost. Moreover, he has thrown for 2+ interceptions in two of his last three games. These woes will not go away against linebacker Keli Lawson and this physical defense.

As boring as it may sound, the punting unit is a crucial component the Hokies have the advantage in and need to have on its A-game. On 33 punts for 1,427 yards, punter Peter Moore has accumulated the second-most punt yards in the ACC and the 11th-most in the nation. In a game that is projected to be as tightly contested as this is, field position is everything. If Moore can continue his success and pin Wake Forest deep into their territory consistently, they will have a hard time finding the endzone against this defense.

Final Wake Forest-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

A matchup pinning two basement-level teams in the ACC against each other is not the most exciting on the surface. However, with potential postseason implications on the line, this suddenly becomes a must-win game for both teams, leading to an exciting, hard-fought game. It is tempting to lay the points with the home team, Virginia Tech, who has been more successful in ACC play and a consistent force when playing in Blacksburg. However, I will be giving the +1.5 points to Wake Forest as they are desperate for their first ACC win and will get it off the back of Claiborne. Give me Wake Forest.

Final Wake Forest-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Wake Forest +1.5 (-114)