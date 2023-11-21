More details surrounding Diddy and his past antics are coming out, which may or may not be true. Now, Wale is in the mix.

Rapper Wale found himself embroiled in a bizarre rumor alleging that music mogul Diddy dangled him over a balcony due to his collaboration with Cassie, but Wale swiftly debunked the claim as pure fiction derived from a classic film, Complex confirms.

The rumor originated from Ant Glizzy's recounting of a studio session involving Wale and Cassie, where Glizzy claimed Diddy unexpectedly appeared and supposedly hung Wale off a balcony. However, representatives for Wale vehemently refuted the allegation, asserting that the rapper has never met Cassie or the individual behind the rumor. They clarified, “Wale has never been involved in any type of altercation. It is a fantasy written by an outsider to exploit a viral story for clicks.”

Addressing the incident himself, the D.C. artist highlighted the decline of authentic journalism, pointing out the sensationalized coverage surrounding the rumor.

The rumor emerged amidst a recent settlement between Cassie and Diddy following her lawsuit against him, alleging abuse. Diddy's attorney clarified that the settlement, the terms of which remain undisclosed, does not indicate an admission of wrongdoing on Diddy's part. Notably, the lawsuit did not mention Wale in any capacity.

Cassie's lawsuit included allegations against Diddy, including a claim that he once held an unnamed individual over a 17th-floor balcony. However, the lawsuit didn't implicate Wale.

Wale's swift dismissal of the balcony-dangling rumor in connection to Diddy's alleged actions with Cassie underscores the misrepresentation of facts in contemporary media narratives. As the settlement between Cassie and Diddy progresses without public disclosure of its terms, Wale's debunking of the rumor reaffirms his lack of involvement in the reported altercation, reinforcing the need for responsible reporting amid sensationalized narratives.