Pixel-graphics specialist Chucklefish brings forward a sequel to their indie darling title Wargroove. Here is everything you need to know about the sequel, Wargroove 2, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wargroove 2 Release Date: October 5, 2023

Wargroove 2 is coming out on October 5, 2023, on PC through Steam and on the Nintendo Switch. The game was co-developed by Chucklefish and Robotality and published by Chucklefish.

Gameplay

Wargroove 2 is a turn-based strategy war game where players take on the role of a commander of an army with the objective of obliterating the other army. Wargroove 2 features three interweaving single-player campaigns, as well as skirmish maps that they can play with their friends.

New to Wargroove 2 is the Groove System, which increases your chances of victory by supercharging your Commander’s Groove ability to unleash an even more powerful attack.

Also new to Wargroove 2 is Conquest Mode. Conquest is a brand new Rogueike single-player game mode. In these quick-paced, bite-sized battles every choice is permanent. Gold and health carry from skirmish to skirmish, and no unit is dispensable. Choose your Commander and starting troops, and plan your route to victory.

Players can also design their own maps, share them with the online community, and play with their friends in online multiplayer.

Story

Wargroove 2 features a brand-new campaign with new characters and setting. Three years have passed since Queen Mercia and her allies defeated the ancient adversaries and restored peace to Aurania. Now, an ambitious foreign faction is unearthing forbidden technologies that could have catastrophic consequences for the land and its people. Battle your way through three Campaigns following one interweaving story. Only bold decisions, smart resourcing, and tactical know-how can repair a fractured realm.

Trouble stirs on the shores of Aurania. An ambitious new faction has unearthed forbidden relics capable of catastrophic consequences. But how far will they go to achieve glory? Take to the field, sea, and sky with a cast of new Commanders, using your wits to wage turn-based war!

