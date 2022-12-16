By Jesseyriche Cortez · 5 min read

Warhammer 40k Darktide recently uploaded the patch notes for update 1.0.20, also known as The Signal, which is the game’s first major content drop.

This is Darktide’s first major update since its launch at the end of November. These patch notes contain the new features that came to the game, as well as various bug fixes and changes. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the patch notes for Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20.

Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20 Patch Notes

Content Drop: The Signal

New map: Comms-Plex 154/2f Rejects must get to the roof of HL-19-24 Archivum to transmit a message to allies in the Imperium

Two new weapons Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher A two-handed Power Maul for Zealots Achlys Mk I Power Mail A one-handed Power Maul for Ogryns

Private play is now available Reject Strike teams of 2 to 4 players can now set their missions to private. Empty slots in the party will have AI Bots instead of players filling it in.

Refine is now available in the Shrine of the Omnissiah Rejects can choose to refine a single perk on their weapon. This locks out other perks. Perks in the item card view will show their Tier through the number of diamonds next to the perk The costs change with each Refine action

A new mission condition is now available Hunting Grounds Rejects have to deal with an increased number of Pox Hounds



General/QoL changes

Rejects can now use the chat window on all loading screens, as well as the mission’s outro cinematic. Players now also have access to a Strike Team chat channel in the Mourningstar if they are part of a Strike Team.

Rejects currently cannot merge Strike Teams at the end of the mission. The feature is temporarily unavailable as the developers work on improving the functionality.

Rejects can now purchase a 2400 Aquilas pack to buy cosmetic bundles at face value

Rejects can now skip the intro cinematic through an option in the options menu

Performance and Stability

Several cases of GPU crashes fixed

Fixed a bug where clients get mismatching player loadouts from the server, leading to crashes

Fixed a bug where fired projectiles VFX crashes the game when players leave

Fixed an issue that could crash the game whenever a player uses weapons while under attack speed or reload speed buffs

Fixed various unspecified crashes

Contracts and Penances

Resolved an issue where Contract progression during a mission is lost when the mission completes at the end of the round

Detected an issue with the penance “Pick N’ Mix” where, on some circumstances, the player does not receive the penance.

Localization

New localizations are now available for various UI texts

Combat

Fixed an issue where Zealot Preacher’s ability “Chastise the Wicked” gets interrupted if used while being pushed by enemy attacks

Fixed issues where the Psyker Psykinetic’s “Inner Tranquility” talent slowed down quell speeds

Fixed a bug where behind hit while lugging disabled coherency toughness regen for 100 seconds, or until the player gets hit again

Improved precision smart targeting

Fixed a bug where players can’t perform heavy attacks with the Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword while sprinting.

Fixed issue where Zealot Preacher can dash through enemies if they are too close.

Fixed issue where players can’t get some pickups due to being inside collusion

Enemies

Fixed issues where Pox Hounds launch into the stratosphere to the Emperor’s embrace

Fixed Traitor Guard helmets and armor that had “IV” instead of “VI

Character Customization

Fixed cosmetic issues, including clipping

Resolved issue where blind eye options removed the information about the Cadia homeworld restriction

Resolved issue where the Psyker’s convict upper body guard for Misplaced Faith would disappear from the inventory.

Resolved issue with an Ogryn mustache that would only appear during cutscenes or within a very short distance

UI/UX

Texture Quality settings now back in the settings menu

Mesh Quality/LOD distance slider now in the settings menu

Fixed a bug where the control stat does not affect stagger duration on the ripper gun

Crosshairs are now consistent for each weapon family

Fixed an issue with the outline of one of the Auspex Scan targets in Hab Dreyko.

Adjusted several UI and UX features for Weapon Cards. This includes hover item inspection, as well as showing the item level for curios

Now displays cosmetic weapon skins and clothes as Owned when viewing in the Armory Exchange

Ossuary Charm Weapon Trinket is now flipped. It can now be seen in the Trinket preview in the weapon customization panel

Weapon traits that need “Multiple Hits” now have clearer descriptions

Rejects can no longer discard multiple items by holding down the Discard button

Fixed the taskbar appearing when switching to Borderless Window

Engine

Various fixes to GPU hangs

Various fixes to address network disconnects

Ray Tracing now works on AMD RX 6/7000 graphics cards

Visual glitches around weapons and levels for AMD graphics card users fixed

Fixed crash that sometimes happens after viewing a video cutscene

Weapons

Various weapons balance changes. Includes the following weapons: Locke Mk IIb Spearhead Boltgun Munitorum Mk III Power Sword Lucius pattern Lasguns M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun Zarona Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver Vraks Mk III & VII and Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autoguns Turtolsky Mk VI, Mk VII, & Mk IX Heavy Swords

Various bug fixes to various weapons

Missions

Moved Daemonhost spawn point away from the respawn location in the Power Matrix mission

Tweaked timing and added a few elites to the end event in Enclavum Baross mission

Fixed the NPC shooting without a gun in the Prologue

Players can now reach the Penance menu by interacting with a new interactable spot in the HUB

Various other mission and map fixes

Rejects can check out the full list of changes to see the tweaks done in the weapons, missions, and maps.

That's all for the Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20 patch notes.