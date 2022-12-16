Warhammer 40k Darktide recently uploaded the patch notes for update 1.0.20, also known as The Signal, which is the game’s first major content drop.
This is Darktide’s first major update since its launch at the end of November. These patch notes contain the new features that came to the game, as well as various bug fixes and changes. Without further ado, let’s take a look at the patch notes for Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20.
Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20 Patch Notes
Content Drop: The Signal
- New map: Comms-Plex 154/2f
- Rejects must get to the roof of HL-19-24 Archivum to transmit a message to allies in the Imperium
- Two new weapons
- Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher
- A two-handed Power Maul for Zealots
- Achlys Mk I Power Mail
- A one-handed Power Maul for Ogryns
- Private play is now available
- Reject Strike teams of 2 to 4 players can now set their missions to private. Empty slots in the party will have AI Bots instead of players filling it in.
- Refine is now available in the Shrine of the Omnissiah
- Rejects can choose to refine a single perk on their weapon. This locks out other perks.
- Perks in the item card view will show their Tier through the number of diamonds next to the perk
- The costs change with each Refine action
- A new mission condition is now available
- Hunting Grounds
- Rejects have to deal with an increased number of Pox Hounds
General/QoL changes
- Rejects can now use the chat window on all loading screens, as well as the mission’s outro cinematic. Players now also have access to a Strike Team chat channel in the Mourningstar if they are part of a Strike Team.
- Rejects currently cannot merge Strike Teams at the end of the mission. The feature is temporarily unavailable as the developers work on improving the functionality.
- Rejects can now purchase a 2400 Aquilas pack to buy cosmetic bundles at face value
- Rejects can now skip the intro cinematic through an option in the options menu
Performance and Stability
- Several cases of GPU crashes fixed
- Fixed a bug where clients get mismatching player loadouts from the server, leading to crashes
- Fixed a bug where fired projectiles VFX crashes the game when players leave
- Fixed an issue that could crash the game whenever a player uses weapons while under attack speed or reload speed buffs
- Fixed various unspecified crashes
Contracts and Penances
- Resolved an issue where Contract progression during a mission is lost when the mission completes at the end of the round
- Detected an issue with the penance “Pick N’ Mix” where, on some circumstances, the player does not receive the penance.
Localization
- New localizations are now available for various UI texts
Combat
- Fixed an issue where Zealot Preacher’s ability “Chastise the Wicked” gets interrupted if used while being pushed by enemy attacks
- Fixed issues where the Psyker Psykinetic’s “Inner Tranquility” talent slowed down quell speeds
- Fixed a bug where behind hit while lugging disabled coherency toughness regen for 100 seconds, or until the player gets hit again
- Improved precision smart targeting
- Fixed a bug where players can’t perform heavy attacks with the Obscurus Mk II Blaze Force Sword while sprinting.
- Fixed issue where Zealot Preacher can dash through enemies if they are too close.
- Fixed issue where players can’t get some pickups due to being inside collusion
Enemies
- Fixed issues where Pox Hounds launch into the stratosphere to the Emperor’s embrace
- Fixed Traitor Guard helmets and armor that had “IV” instead of “VI
Character Customization
- Fixed cosmetic issues, including clipping
- Resolved issue where blind eye options removed the information about the Cadia homeworld restriction
- Resolved issue where the Psyker’s convict upper body guard for Misplaced Faith would disappear from the inventory.
- Resolved issue with an Ogryn mustache that would only appear during cutscenes or within a very short distance
UI/UX
- Texture Quality settings now back in the settings menu
- Mesh Quality/LOD distance slider now in the settings menu
- Fixed a bug where the control stat does not affect stagger duration on the ripper gun
- Crosshairs are now consistent for each weapon family
- Fixed an issue with the outline of one of the Auspex Scan targets in Hab Dreyko.
- Adjusted several UI and UX features for Weapon Cards.
- This includes hover item inspection, as well as showing the item level for curios
- Now displays cosmetic weapon skins and clothes as Owned when viewing in the Armory Exchange
- Ossuary Charm Weapon Trinket is now flipped. It can now be seen in the Trinket preview in the weapon customization panel
- Weapon traits that need “Multiple Hits” now have clearer descriptions
- Rejects can no longer discard multiple items by holding down the Discard button
- Fixed the taskbar appearing when switching to Borderless Window
Engine
- Various fixes to GPU hangs
- Various fixes to address network disconnects
- Ray Tracing now works on AMD RX 6/7000 graphics cards
- Visual glitches around weapons and levels for AMD graphics card users fixed
- Fixed crash that sometimes happens after viewing a video cutscene
Weapons
- Various weapons balance changes. Includes the following weapons:
- Locke Mk IIb Spearhead Boltgun
- Munitorum Mk III Power Sword
- Lucius pattern Lasguns
- M35 Magnacore Mk II Plasma Gun
- Zarona Mk IIa Quickdraw Stub Revolver
- Vraks Mk III & VII and Agripinaa Mk VIII Headhunter Autoguns
- Turtolsky Mk VI, Mk VII, & Mk IX Heavy Swords
- Various bug fixes to various weapons
Missions
- Moved Daemonhost spawn point away from the respawn location in the Power Matrix mission
- Tweaked timing and added a few elites to the end event in Enclavum Baross mission
- Fixed the NPC shooting without a gun in the Prologue
- Players can now reach the Penance menu by interacting with a new interactable spot in the HUB
- Various other mission and map fixes
Rejects can check out the full list of changes to see the tweaks done in the weapons, missions, and maps.
That's all for the Warhammer 40k Darktide The Signal Update 1.0.20 patch notes.