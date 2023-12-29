Warner Bros. has officially acquired BluTV, spreading their reach into Turkish audience and a new portfolio to expand.

Warner Bros and BluTV are now one.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) has completed the acquisition of Turkish streaming platform BluTV. Therefore, expanding its stake from 35% to 100%. The move follows WBD's strategic focus on global growth initiatives, as emphasized by CEO David Zaslav during the Q3 results call.

BluTV, established in 2016 in Turkey and subsequently expanded to MENA in 2018, became a significant player in the region's streaming landscape.

Initially, Warner Bros secured a 35% stake in BluTV in 2021. The partnership further flourished with the integration of HBO content and children's channels earlier this year. With the latest acquisition, BluTV becomes the first local subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) platform in WBD's portfolio.

Warner Bros' acquisition of BluTV allows the entertainment media's extensive international series to tap into Turkish audiences.

WBD’s General Manager for Turkey Jamie Cooke highlighted Turkey's importance as an investment territory for over two decades. He expressed optimism about the acquisition. “The combination of compelling Turkish content and a broad range of the best international series and shows from WBD is an unbeatable recipe to be locally relevant and successful.”

BluTV CEO Denis Şaşmaz Oflaz expressed pride in the platform's growth and its integration into one of the world's largest media companies. The acquisition is part of WBD's broader strategy in the streaming space. This follows the recent merger with Discovery and ongoing adjustments resulting from the Warner merger.

Now, the move comes in the wake of a potentially transformative meeting between David Zaslav and Paramount Global's Bob Bakish. Hinting at potential further industry shifts in the coming year.