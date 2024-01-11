The cult classic is getting remade.

The Blob is coming back to the big screen.

David Bruckner, the filmmaker behind Hellraiser and The Night House, is set to write and direct the new movie, The Wrap reports. It will be for Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group.

There are no details about the plot. If it's anything like the original 1958 version, it will be about an alien lifeform resembling a slime blob. It devours anything it gets close to in a rural Pennsylvania community. The out-of-this-world being begins to grow more and more as it consumes humans.

It's been a while since we've seen the alien encounter hit the big screen. This would be the third film. The last one was in 1988 in the remake that starred Kevin Dillion. When it came to the screen in 1958, it had Steve McQueen making his leading role debut.

The original film was directed by Irvin S. Yeaworth and produced by Jack H. Harris. McQueen played Steve Andrews, a brave and rebellious man who works to convince the town of the existence of the creature, Indie Cinema states.

As for the production of the new horror classic, David Goyer and Keith Levine of Phantom Four are to be a part of it. Judith Harris, the rights holder to Blob, will be the executive producer. Meanwhile, Zach Hamby will oversee the project.

No release date has been announced for The Blob, but we'll surely be in for a slimy treat when it arrives on planet Earth in the not-too-distant future.