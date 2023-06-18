After failing to get past the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Golden State Warriors moved their focus to the NBA offseason. NBA pundits have their own distinct opinions on breaking up their core and retooling their roster built around Stephen Curry, but there's also been dissent on whether they should mess with a group that won the title just two seasons ago.

The rumor mill has been busy for the Warriors fanbase as several players have been linked to their franchise as possible destinations. Most seem unrealistic, but one plausible acquisition is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, who has been reported as a targeted player on the trade market.

It was discussed that the final two teams in pursuit of Beal would be the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns, but the Warriors could sneak in as a legitimate contender for Beal according to Senior NBA writer Sam Amico. A package centered Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga is the ideal scenario, but the inclusion of either Klay Thompson or Draymond Green might be necessary.

With the Warriors in the works with a deal involving Beal, there are two players who are untouchable in any trade for Golden State.

Stephen Curry

There must be no doubts or questions on why Stephen Curry is the No. 1 player on this list. He is still a top-five player in the NBA today, and he completed one of the best Game 7 performances in NBA Playoff history. He is the best shooter ever, and he will likely don the Warriors jersey for the rest of his career. Curry is an untradable asset, wherein the Warriors will never get equal value in return for the legendary sniper.

Bradley Beal is the player you must pair with Stephen Curry and not swap them for each other. The salaries will be an issue because of the massive extension Washington gave Beal, but they will be an intriguing duo to watch on the court. The Warriors do have the pieces to offer the Wizards for a deal to materialize without even batting an eye on offering Curry to Washington.

Draymond Green

The second player mentioned in the article is more debatable if he is an untouchable asset in any trade involving Bradley Beal. Draymond Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season, and he still has not decided if he will exercise that choice on his contract. Green may decide to opt out and sign a longer term deal with a smaller annual salary, so Green and his camp will prioritize security.

Green is close to passing the prime of his career already, which is the primary reason why he may decide to sign a multi-year extension with the Warriors. Since Golden State has won four championships with Green as the vocal leader of the squad, there is no substantial reason on why the organization must get rid of him in exchange for another scorer in Bradley Beal.

The Warriors do have Curry, Thompson, and Poole as the main scorers of the team so having four guards instead of balancing the roster with Draymond Green will be a questionable decision for the front office. Green is arguably the best Swiss Army Knife in the NBA, and he is still one of the most outstanding defenders in the association. Beal could be more talented on other people's eyes, but it is Green's role with the Dubs that makes him undoubtedly an untouchable asset for Golden State.