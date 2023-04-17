Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings treated neutral fans to such an enthralling contest in Game 1 of their 2023 NBA playoff first round series. Both teams played at such a breakneck pace, with either side trading baskets and exchanging leads in the fourth period. Here we’re making a few bold predictions for whether the Warriors and Kings sustain their frenetic play to begin the series.

This back-and-forth affair then culminated in heartbreak for Stephen Curry and the Warriors, who find themselves down 1-0 for just the second time in the playoffs under Steve Kerr’s tenure as head coach (2016 vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder, 2022 against the Boston Celtics) after suffering a 126-123 defeat to the nascent Kings.

There were plenty of overreactions from fans after Game 1, as is always the case, but the Warriors’ playoff mettle makes them an indefatigable force in the face of adversity. This Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green core has been tested over and over again, and without injuries, they have come out on top over and over again.

Losing Game 2 will not be the worst thing in the world for the Warriors. Even the 2021 Milwaukee Bucks stared at a 2-0 hole on multiple occasions, overcoming both en route to winning an NBA championship. But given the Warriors’ woes, getting the necessary road win to take the series away will go a long way towards calming the nerves of a team that played like a lottery team away from Chase Center.

Here are three bold predictions for how the Warriors would perform in Game 2 of their first round series against the Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

3. Andrew Wiggins draws the start

The Warriors, understandably, are trying to ease Andrew Wiggins along in his return from a two-month long hiatus. Before playing in Game 1 against the Kings, Wiggins last played on February 13 before taking time off due to a personal issue. Much like in the 2022 playoffs, the Warriors aren’t rushing anything when it comes to the health of some of their most important players. Steph Curry has come off the bench for the Dubs before in the playoffs, so Wiggins knows that it’s part of how the reigning champions handle business.

However, the Warriors’ defensive issues become even more pronounced with Wiggins on the bench. Wiggins ended up playing the last eight minutes of the fourth quarter in an attempt to slow down De’Aaron Fox who was in the middle of one of his characteristic fourth quarter heaters.

While Fox still torched Andrew Wiggins all the same, the Warriors may have a greater sense of urgency to build a greater cushion to start the game to prevent the raucous Kings fans from screaming as loudly as they did in Game 1.

Donte DiVincenzo is not a bad player by any stretch of the imagination, but Wiggins is simply the superior defender, rebounder, and shooter (1-8 shooting from deep, including the missed corner triple that would have given the Warriors the lead, notwithstanding).

Thus, the Warriors should be looking to play Andrew Wiggins from the get-go.

2. Gary Payton II plays more minutes than Jordan Poole

Gary Payton II is simply a player that bleeds Warriors DNA. He fits their system of ball-movement and cutting to a T, and his hustle on the defensive end and on the glass have endeared him to one of the loudest fanbases in the NBA. Payton may not move the needle too much on his own, but he is a quality player, and the Warriors clearly missed him a lot to begin the 2022-23 season.

But this could be the series where Payton etches his name even deeper into Warriors lore, as he might be their best shot at containing De’Aaron Fox.

In Game 1, Payton received the honor of closing the game alongside Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. Outside that core four, Jordan Poole, and Kevon Looney, GPII played the most minutes. He then drew the Fox assignment late in the game, although by then, Fox was already in too good of a rhythm.

The intangibles Gary Payton II provides will be of utmost importance to the Warriors’ chances of winning, especially when the game goes down to the wire once more. And given how unstoppable the Kings’ offense seems to be at the moment, Payton will end up playing 25+ minutes — more than $140 million man Jordan Poole would in Game 2.

1. Klay Thompson drops 35+ points and makes 4+ threes in the 4th quarter

Klay Thompson, no matter how well he’s shooting the basketball, will remain his usual, confident self. Thus, it’s no surprise that he perceived the Kings’ all-out defensive coverage on Steph Curry as some sort of disrespect, and he even issued a warning that the shots he took in Game 1 would go down at a much higher clip in Game 2.

With Thompson locked in, it won’t be a surprise if he ends up having a heater. He has scored 35+ points in the playoffs on five different occasions, and with how fast the Warriors and Kings play, Thompson will have plenty of opportunities to breach that mark.

As an added bonus, Klay Thompson will drive dagger after dagger into the Kings in the fourth quarter, making them pay for focusing on his more beloved Splash Brother.