Draymond Green spoke about his early foul against the 76ers

The Golden State Warriors picked up a 119-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, and despite the win, Draymond Green had some thoughts on his podcast about the foul that he picked up on the opening tip while guarding superstar Joel Embiid in the first quarter, which eventually led to him to sitting out until after the second quarter started because he picked up a second foul.

“Number one, no one ever gets called for those fouls,” Draymond Green said on The Draymond Green Show. “I did not think the tip was great, like the jump, it wasn't great, if it was actually a better toss the grab wouldn't have looked so egregious, but the toss was so bad, I was holding on for awhile for dear life. There's guys that do that every game, I'm not really one that jump balls every game its kind of this new thing. I won one against AD like that so I was like, why not lets try it again that's the only chance that I had, and I went for it. Tony Brothers being who Tony Brothers is called a fould because he spotted it, and yeah that was my first foul before the clock even started.”

Green was starting from behind for the Warriors basically. Luckily it did not prevent the Warriors from getting a win against a 76ers team that had Joel Embiid, but was without Tyrese Maxey. Golden State needs any win it can get right now. The Warriors are now 20-24 on the season, and they are trying to climb out of a hole to make the NBA Play-In Tournament to give themselves a chance to make a run in the playoffs.

Up next is a road game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.