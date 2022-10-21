fbpx
Connect with us

NBA

Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy

Klay Thompson, Warriors

Klay Thompson is here to stay. Amid rumors emerging lately about the potential of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter calling it quits and hanging up his sneakers in 2024 — when his current contract with the Warriors expires — Thompson decided to nip the talk around it in the bud Thursday.

“I have no intention of retiring in 2024,” Klay Thompson said in the interview room in front of reporters. “If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable, cause that’s crazy…”

Klay Thompson’s outburst was most likely triggered by a speculative comment made by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle when he appeared Monday on KNBR radio.

Of course, almost immediately, NBA Twitter was all over Klay Thompson’s reaction to those retirement rumors.

Klay Thompson has already won a total of four NBA rings, all with the only team he’s played for in the pros. The Warriors have just won the NBA title in the 2021-22 NBA season and Thompson and company remain among the top contenders to win yet another crown in the league. There is still so much to chase and accomplish for Thompson, and he and Warriors fans hope that his body holds up for years to come. Injuries have become a significant concern for Thompson in recent years, especially after missing two straight full seasons because of serious lower-body ailments, but he is healthy now and the last thing he’d like to hear is people speculating about when his future in the NBA would end.

It’s too early for that for Klay Thompson.

Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham
JUST IN:
Related Topics