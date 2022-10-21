Warriors fans react to Klay Thompson retirement controversy

Klay Thompson is here to stay. Amid rumors emerging lately about the potential of the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter calling it quits and hanging up his sneakers in 2024 — when his current contract with the Warriors expires — Thompson decided to nip the talk around it in the bud Thursday.

“I have no intention of retiring in 2024,” Klay Thompson said in the interview room in front of reporters. “If you write some dumb s*** like that, just be held accountable, cause that’s crazy…”

Klay Thompson’s outburst was most likely triggered by a speculative comment made by Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle when he appeared Monday on KNBR radio.

Of course, almost immediately, NBA Twitter was all over Klay Thompson’s reaction to those retirement rumors.

So Connor Letourneau is speculating that Klay will retire after this contract🤣 Guess it’s fine to just make up things for shock value. Pathetic https://t.co/DYDDEgBJ81 pic.twitter.com/WBfzbdlP68 — Angelo (@klay__nation) October 20, 2022

They need to stop putting Steph and Klay’s name and the word “retire” in the same sentence. It’s way too early — ash (@stephlayup) October 20, 2022

Klay already missed 2 years, he's gonna play as long as possible.

I'd say Dray is much more likely to retire. TNT deal lined up already for whenever he hangs it up, outside the drama and offensive struggles. — Brady (@wsubrady27) October 20, 2022

klay after a reporter asks him if he plays to retire in 2 years out of fucking nowhere pic.twitter.com/3CgZpzGEfs — jeff (@retrojeffhoops) October 20, 2022

Nigga think he tom brady, not one person asked “Klay Thompson” if he’s going to retire in 2024 https://t.co/n3UsXrJCec — Mani (@PicassoPilot) October 20, 2022

Wild lol. No idea how he could think Klay would want to retire soon with how vocal he’s been about missing basketball so much after his injury — Eduardo Ruiz 🌹 (@Childish_Edbino) October 20, 2022

“Call Out” Klay! Put them mfers on front street! Klay Thompson is the greatest catch and shoot player in NBA history and will retire (many years from now) a Golden State Warrior, NBA Legend and HOF’er — Positive Warriors Fan (@Dubs4LifeCrew) October 20, 2022

they always trying to piss off klay , Connor should retire — aysia (@aysialuvv) October 20, 2022

Klay Thompson has already won a total of four NBA rings, all with the only team he’s played for in the pros. The Warriors have just won the NBA title in the 2021-22 NBA season and Thompson and company remain among the top contenders to win yet another crown in the league. There is still so much to chase and accomplish for Thompson, and he and Warriors fans hope that his body holds up for years to come. Injuries have become a significant concern for Thompson in recent years, especially after missing two straight full seasons because of serious lower-body ailments, but he is healthy now and the last thing he’d like to hear is people speculating about when his future in the NBA would end.

It’s too early for that for Klay Thompson.