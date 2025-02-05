Rumors have been swirling as of late regarding the growing desperation of the Golden State Warriors to get something done ahead of this year's NBA trade deadline. The most high profile name to be attached to the Warriors in trade talks is that of Phoenix Suns and former Golden State star Kevin Durant, who reportedly has become a trade candidate for a struggling Suns team.

Now is the time of year when injury reports become the subject of much speculation, as players whom fans think may soon be traded often appear with mysterious injury designations ahead of games leading up to the deadline.

That was certainly the case for the Warriors on Wednesday ahead of their road matchup vs the Utah Jazz, as the team had a laundry list of players listed on the report.

For Golden State, Draymond Green (left calf strain) and Andrew Wiggins (left hip soreness) were listed as probable. Meanwhile, Moses Moody is questionable with a bilateral lower back strain, while Jonathan Kuminga will be out of the lineup with a right ankle sprain. Kevon Looney will be able to go with a right nasal bone fracture and will wear a facemask.

Players like Moody and Kuminga have long been potential trade targets for other teams hoping to do business with the Warriors, and they'd certainly be coveted by the Suns in a potential Durant deal, which would likely signal the beginning of a rebuild in Phoenix.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry has hit a major shooting slump as of late, which has perhaps minimized just how aggressive the Warriors' front office is willing to be at the deadline this year.

In any case, the Warriors and Jazz are slated to tip off at 9:00 PM ET from Utah in what will be Golden State's final game before the deadline.