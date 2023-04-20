A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Kendrick Perkins obliterated fellow ESPN analyst JJ Redick on Twitter following what Big Perk clearly considers to be a poor assessment from Redick with regard to the latter’s hot take on the NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Golden State Warriors and the Sacramento Kings. Redick went on a scathing rant against the referees as the former NBA star called out the game officials for favoring the Kings in the first two games of the series. Perkins, however, was having none of it as he called Redick’s statements a big “bunch of BS.”

Matt Barnes, who is also a contributor on ESPN, could not help but jump on the JJ Redick hate train. Barnes, who incidentally, suited up for both the Warriors and the Kings during his days in the NBA, decided to call out JJ by telling him to “tighten up:”

@jj_redick tighten up 🙄😂

Game 1 Fouls called on the warriors 25. Fouls called on the kings 23. Game 2 Fouls called on the warriors 26. Fouls called on the kings 25 Kings have just wanted it more in these first two games. This series is far from over tho. — Matt Barnes (@Matt_Barnes22) April 20, 2023

Barnes was quick to point out how there really hasn’t been a discrepancy in terms of the fouls being called on both teams. In fact, over the course of the first two games of the series, the Warriors have just three more fouls called against them as opposed to the Kings. This pretty much blows Redick’s whole premise, at least from a numbers standpoint.

Whatever the case may be, however, JJ Redick’s take has undeniably shone a light on the officiating in the Warriors-Kings series. Whether or not this puts some added pressure on the referees for Game 3 and beyond remains to be seen.