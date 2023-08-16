The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings are perhaps the most intense budding rivalry in the NBA. After a heated playoff series that featured a chest stomp and a 50-point game in Game 7 from Stephen Curry, the two California teams have a lot of bad blood between them. They won’t have to wait long in the 2023-24 season to face each other.

As Pacific Division rivals, the Kings and Warriors will see each other plenty of each other this season — four times to be exact. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that their first meeting of the season will take place in Sacramento's Golden 1 Center on October 27.

The Warriors will look different this season after trading for Chris Paul. In addition to adding Dario Saric, the Dubs are infusing more playmaking into their roster. It should help Curry be even more dangerous as a scorer, a concern for a team lacking defensive fortitude like Sacramento.

The Kings didn’t massively shake up their roster either, as their notable offseason moves include trading for Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte and drafting Colby Jones in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft. The young roster they have in place should continue running teams into the ground and scoring at will.

The Warriors will also face the Kings on November, 28 in a group-stage game for the NBA's new in-season tournament. Both squads are in West Group C and will face each other on the path to the NBA Cup.

The full schedule for the 2023-24 NBA season will be released on Thursday.