The Golden State Warriors are entering a new era of sorts as Bob Myers, the architect behind the Warriors dynasty, announced he is stepping down as the team’s general manager.

Andre Iguodala, who Myers acquired before his second season in charge in 2013, bid farewell to the two-time NBA Executive of the Year.

“To more life Robert, appreciate you!” Iguodala tweeted.

Iguodala has spent eight of his 19 NBA seasons with the Warriors. He missed most of this season due to injury but was a key contributor to three of the four Warriors championship teams, and a member of all four. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015, the first of the championships.

Myers, who took over as general manager in April 2012, said “It’s just time” regarding his decision to step away from the team. With his contract expiring at the end of June, the Warriors certainly did everything they could to convince him to stay but to no avail.

In the end, Myers decided that he did all he needed to do with the Warriors. He has no intentions to move on to another franchise at the moment and is unsure of his future in basketball, according to Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Warriors have some big decisions to make this offseason regarding several players from the dynasty. Bob Myers will not be the one to make those decisions. He leaves the Warriors with an already Hall of Fame resume, and would most definitely have multiple suitors were he to decide to make a comeback into the NBA landscape.