Andre Iguodala claps back at Stephen A. Smith’s claim Jonathan Kuminga is ‘shortchanging’ Warriors

A couple of weeks back, Stephen A. Smith dropped a massive truth bomb on Jonathan Kuminga and his alleged lack of mental fortitude for the Golden State Warriors. According to Stephen A, he’s heard that Kuminga has been “shortchanging” the Dubs with the lack of determination he’s exhibited in terms of mastering his craft.

For his part, however, Warriors vet Andre Iguodala is having none of this slander. Speaking on Friday’s episode of his Point Forward podcast with co-host Evan Turner, Iguodala clapped back at Smith for his hot take on Kuminga:

“My young fella, I’m on his head,” Iguodala said. “He took some licks from Stephen A. I don’t know how warranted they were because from what I heard he been doing what he supposed to do this summer.”

Smith previously claimed that he’s been hearing some not-so-good things about Kuminga and his work ethic, or the lack tehreof. Stephen A argued that the incoming second-year small forward could be “shortchanging” the Warriors in that he hasn’t exhibited “the level of focus, commitment, determination, just putting your head down and doing the work.”

Andre Iguodala may not be in close contact with his young teammate this summer, but he’s adamant that Kuminga is getting himself ready for the season ahead:

“I just saw a highlight tape from him playing for his country,” Iguodala said. “He’s over there right now playing in their international games. Kuminga’s getting busy. I mean fastbreak, reverse, pull-ups, he’s in his bag. ISOs, getting to it, making shots. But every clip, they down 20, 25.”

Jonathan Kuminga, who is a native of Congo, was heavily involved in his national team’s recent World Cup qualifier games. The Warriors stud was indeed impressive, but as Iggy pointed out, it wasn’t enough to help his team to victory.