Andrew Wiggins is indeed back. The Golden State Warriors forward successfully made his return to action for the first time since mid-February when he took to the floor Saturday night in Game 1 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series against the Sacramento Kings.

Andrew Wiggins got his first bucket in 61 days in the first period of the Kings game with a jumper in the face of former Warriors forward Harrison Barnes to give Golden State a two-point lead.

Welcome back, Andrew Wiggins 👏 His first game action and bucket since February 13.pic.twitter.com/dmjCh9zLh9 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 16, 2023

Wiggins missed a bunch of games in the second half of the 2022-23 NBA regular season due to personal reasons, but now he’s seemingly physically and mentally ready to help Golden State again in defending the title the team won a year ago.

“I feel like I had a great couple of days of practice,” Andrew Wiggins said ahead of Game 1 of the series versus the Kings (h/t C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle). “I’m feeling good about myself, the team. So when we play, (I want to pick up) right where I left off.”

With Andrew Wiggins back, the Warriors are getting an integral perimeter weapon on both ends of the floor. Wiggins, who came off the bench in Game 1, averaged 17.1 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the floor, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game back in the regular season. In the 2022 NBA Playoffs, he mustered 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game.

Considering the amount of time he spent away from the action, Andrew Wiggins understandably got a bench role in Game 1 but he should be re-inserted into the starting unit sooner than later.