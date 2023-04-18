A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Andrew Wiggins returned to the starting lineup for the Golden State Warriors on Monday in Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings. This was after the All-Star small forward came off the bench in Game 1 following a two-month absence from the team. Unfortunately for Wiggins, his return to the starting five did not exactly go as planned.

To be fair, Wiggins made an instant impact for the Dubs as a starter. However, he was involved in a bonehead play early in the second quarter that prompted a special shoutout from none other than the official Shaqtin’ a Fool Twitter account:

As soon as Wiggs took a dribble near the sideline, it looked like he was doomed. He didn’t have full control of the ball and he ended up hoisting an ill-advised fadeaway shot that not only went over the backboard but nearly hit the shot clock as well. That’s definitely a Shaqtin’ play if you ever saw one.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Be that as it may, you can be sure that Andrew Wiggins will be quick to shake that forgettable play off. This man is a pro, and it also isn’t his first Shaqtin’ play either. The 28-year-old was integral to the Warriors’ success last season, and they will need him to be at his very best again now that he’s returned.

Game 3 will take place on Thursday as the series swing to the Bay Area. The Dubs will obviously want to win both games at home, especially if they end up losing Game 2.