The Golden State Warriors are playing on the second night of a back-to-back set on Thursday when they take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena. As such, it isn’t surprising that they’ve submitted a lengthy injury report ahead of the game, which also initially included Andrew Wiggins.

As it turns out, however, Wiggins will be available for the Dubs on Thursday night. After initially being tagged as questionable for rest purposes, the All-Star forward was then removed from the injury list a few hours before tipoff. Wiggins is expected to start against the Nuggets, but he could be without a handful of his star teammates.

Klay Thompson has already been ruled out due to injury management on his right Achilles tendon, and he will be joining Andre Iguodala (right hip soreness) on the sidelines. Moreover, both Stephen Curry (left shoulder soreness) and Draymond Green (right foot soreness) have been tagged as questionable to play. The injuries to Curry and Green do not sound serious, so if they end up sitting out then it should be for rest purposes as well. I guess both stars are due for a night off at this point.

The Dubs are going to be shorthanded against the Nuggets and it’s possible that it’s Wiggins, along with Jordan Poole, who are going to be doing the heavy lifting for them on Thursday night. The Warriors are looking for a bounceback win here after a deflating overtime loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.