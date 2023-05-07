A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The physicality was an all-time high between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of their NBA Playoffs second-round series on Saturday night. Early in the game, Dubs stud Moses Moody was whistled for a flagrant foul for pulling down Anthony Davis in what has been deemed as a “dirty” play.

The means streets of Twitter weren’t at all pleased by how Moody could have very easily caused an injury to Davis on this dangerous play:

Moses Moody received a flagrant 1 foul for tripping Anthony Davis on this play. Good call or bad call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/rOB30IkwjT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 7, 2023

The keyboard warriors did not hold back in criticizing the Warriors shooting guard:

Dirty asf send that thug to prison rn — Honest Westbrook Fan (@Honest0LakerFan) May 7, 2023

Yep. Nothing surprises me about that team anymore — 優木せつ菜 🇦🇷 (@nijigasakilove) May 7, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moody doing exactly what the entire Warriors fanbase whined about Sabonis for let's see if they keep the same energy — AD Fanatic (@LakersBetta) May 7, 2023

Learned from Draymond — Lxdesman (@Lxdesman4) May 7, 2023

Depending on which part of the fence you’re sitting on, the reaction to this play could go both ways. Lakers fans clearly aren’t happy with what they consider a “dirty” play by Moody that forced Davis to hit the deck — a sight that’s always a cause for concern for the LA faithful. Warriors supporters, however, don’t see it the same way, with most of them claiming that it wasn’t even intentional.

Dubs veteran Andre Iguodala, who himself was recently cleared for basketball activities and could potentially return for Golden State soon, made his case with the game official after Moody was called for a Flagrant 1:

Andre had some words for the refs after Moody received a Flagrant 1 foul pic.twitter.com/KUwSc3gn4X — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2023

The important thing here is that all players have come out of this incident unscathed. Davis looked fine after the play and he was able to carry on and help the Lakers mount a strong second-quarter comeback after going down double digits. This has been a game of runs, and there’s just that feeling that this one will go down the wire.