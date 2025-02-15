It's NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, and that means that not only are the league's biggest stars converging on The Bay, but celebrities and former players are coming out for the festivities as well. One of those former players, and a former member of the Golden State Warriors, is 13-year veteran Baron Davis, who took the floor on Friday night as a member of Team Bonds in the league's NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

How Davis performed in the Celebrity Game is irrelevant, though, I feel inclined to note he did score 6 points, pull down 8 rebounds and dish out 5 assists for the victorious Team Bonds. For any Warriors fans in attendance, the thrill here likely was just having Davis back in the Bay Area. It's forever ago at this point, but once upon a time, the Warriors were not the Goliath that they've been during the Stephen Curry/Steve Kerr era.

In fact, in the three decades prior to the arrival of Curry, there were very few moments worth celebrating for Warriors fans, but Davis was the catalyst of the most noteworthy of those pre-Curry teams.

In 2007, the Warriors made the NBA Playoffs as an 8-seed and stunned the 67-win Dallas Mavericks in Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, becoming the 1st 8-seed to win a Best of Seven series in Playoff history. Davis averaged 25 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists in that six-game upset over league MVP Dirk Nowitzki and the Mavericks.

The single most memorable moment of that unexpected ‘We Believe' postseason run came when Davis threw down a hellacious dunk over three-time All-Defensive Team selection Andrei Kirilenko. It nearly blew the roof off of Oracle Arena, and would've surely broke the internet if NBA Twitter were a thing in 2007.

Baron Davis' involvement in NBA All-Star Weekend won't end with his participation in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. On Saturday night, Davis will be one of the judges for the 2025 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. As a member of the Charlotte Hornets, Davis finished 3rd behind Desmond Mason and DeShaun Stevenson in the 2001 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.