Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski had the perfect reaction after his alma mater Santa Clara upset Gonzaga on Thursday

Golden State Warriors rookie Brandin Podziemski is adjusting to life in the NBA, averaging nearly nine points per game in his rookie season.

But the Warriors guard hasn't forgotten his alma mater Santa Clara.

After Santa Clara stunned no. 23 Gonzaga 77-76 on Thursday, Podziemski weighed in on social media:

“Them boyz did it we on the map now”

The Warriors rookie watched Adama-Alpha Bal scored the go-ahead basket with 4.6 seconds remaining. Bal had 17 points and six assists as the 12-6 Broncos beat the Bulldogs for the first time since Jan. 20, 2011, snapping a 26-game losing streak.

The Broncos improved to 3-0 in the WCC for the first time since the 2003-04 season and proved that they are a contender to win the league. Santa Clara will face another stiff test Saturday when they welcome Bay Area rival Saint Mary’s

Podziemski is a definite success story for Santa Clara and the Warriors. He shared a motivational post on social media about his journey las month:

“2 years ago at this time I had 17 DNP and only played garbage time, 1 year ago at this time I wasn’t on any draft boards, 5 months ago all I heard was that I was bust. Started the year out of the rotation and now I’m starting for the best franchise in the NBA! #ificandoityoucan2,”

The 20-year-old did not give up despite dealing with uncertainty early in his basketball career. He was ultimately selected by the Warriors with the 19th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

On the season, he is averaging 8.9 points and 3.2 assists per game while shooting over 40 percent from the 3-point line.