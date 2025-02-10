Dennis Schroder did not like the way the Golden State Warriors treated him as an afterthought.

The Warriors traded Schroder and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons on Feb. 6 by the NBA trade deadline. They sent him there in a five-team deal that landed them Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat.

Golden State went on to make a post on social media, thanking their former players for their contributions to the team while wishing them the best on their next team. Schroeder realized he didn't have a separate post dedicated to him, replying with a stern comment.

“Wasn’t even worth my own post huh? thx too tho,” Schroder said.

Schroder averaged 10.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in his 24 appearances with the team, previously being with the Brooklyn Nets before they traded him to Golden State earlier this season.

What's next for Warriors after Dennis Schroder trade

Dennis Schroder can feel whatever he wants about his departure. Nonetheless, the Golden State Warriors aren't wasting any time when it comes to maximizing the time they have left with Stephen Curry.

The Warriors saw the debut of Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler in action during their last game against the Chicago Bulls this past Saturday. They won 132-111 on the road, as Curry and Butler combined for 59 points as their opponents had a hard time defending them inside and outside the arc.

Acquiring Butler from the Heat was a move that emphasizes the need to fight for playoff positioning. And with Butler's immense playoff experience, he will do what is needed to help get the Warriors to success.

Golden State currently has a 26-26 record, outside the playoff picture at the 11th spot. They are tied with the Phoenix Suns and Sacramento Kings while being 1.5 games behind the Dallas Mavericks.

The Warriors prepare for their next matchup, facing the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.