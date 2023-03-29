Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching Donte DiVincenzo save his shot against the New Orleans Pelicans in the most epic way possible.

Early in the third quarter, Curry pulled off from three despite the close defense on him. Of course he missed, but DiVincenzo didn’t waste the shot as he jumped for the rebound and turned it into a putback dunk. Even better, DiVivcenzo did it over Brandon Ingram who thought he probably thought he got the rebound before the Dubs guard came from nowhere behind him.

DONTE DIVINCENZO PUTBACK SLAM OVER BRANDON INGRAM 🤯pic.twitter.com/wUX65k1U3w — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 29, 2023

After watching Donte DiVincenzo slam the ball hard, Stephen Curry quickly raised his hands in celebration. Not only did DiVincenzo save him, but he also made a highlight reel material along with it.

The Warriors really needed that as well. They were trailing by 17 at that point, so every score matters.

DiVincenzo has been a solid addition for Golden State so far, and Curry is definitely delighted to have his help in the backcourt. DiVincenzo is averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game for the Dubs heading into Tuesday’s showdown. He has now started in 32 of the 67 games he has played for the team–including the meeting with the Pelicans–and has been a great stabilizing force in all those contests.

Hopefully, though, we get to see more highlight dunks from him. Maybe he can wait for another Curry miss and do another putback, though he knows Steph will be more careful not to miss his next deep shot.