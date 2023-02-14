The Golden State Warriors surely miss Stephen Curry as he remains sidelined with injury. But the team didn’t miss him as badly on Monday night thanks to Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and another standout game from Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo did his best Steph Curry impression against the Washington Wizards. He drained five three-pointers on the night, including the dagger that sealed the win with under a minute left.

DiVincenzo’s five threes tied his season high, which he’s hit six times already in 47 games this season. That’s already more than his career total of five times from his first 201 career contests. He’s also shooting at a career-best 41.5 percent from distance, which is well above his 34.6 percent from his first three seasons.

Donte was asked about his stellar shooting ever since he’s joined the Warriors. He pointed to a hand placement tweak he made to his shot and revealed some conversations he had with head coach Steve Kerr on the matter.

“I was actually talking to coach a little bit about a little bit of hand placement stuff. Working on that. Once I kind of got his input on that, I started to feel a little bit of change and the confidence came. Now it’s just repetition,” said Donte DiVincenzo.

This uptick shouldn’t come as a surprise to Warriors fans after what the team was able to do with Andrew Wiggins. The former number one pick has shot it at nearly 39 percent from three after being a below-average shooter from his days in Minnesota.

Perhaps Stephen Curry’s all-world shooting is simply that infectious? Whatever the case may be, Warriors fans will welcome DiVincenzo shooting the lights out whenever he can.