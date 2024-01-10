Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green is keeping it about the team as he prepares to return from his suspension.

The Golden State Warriors are anxiously awaiting the return of power forward Draymond Green to their lineup. Green was recently reinstated from a lengthy suspension following a swipe at Phoenix Suns big man Jusuf Nurkic, and the Warriors have struggled mightily in his absence, now sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference playoff picture.

Recently, Green was asked about the toll his suspension has taken on his team, including whether or not he feels he is responsible for wasting some of Stephen Curry's prime.

“I don't necessarily look at it like that, because we are all in this together,” said Green, per 95.7 The Game on X. “One of us fail, we all fail. It's a team sport. I think for me personally, I care more about the person. How am I affecting the person.”

Draymond Green has always been known as a player who was not afraid to go near the line when it came to getting in opponents' heads, but several incidents over the last few seasons have called into question Green's ability to control his emotions and have had severe consequences for his team, including multiple suspensions dating back to last year's postseason.

Although they have struggled mightily as of late, the Warriors still have plenty of time to get things right, as the season is not yet at its halfway mark and the Warriors are still within two games of .500. Golden State fans will hope that Green is able to keep himself under control when he retakes the court in the near future.