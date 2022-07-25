Draymond Green’s bonkers Michael Jordan, Bulls take draws hilarious response from Richard Jefferson

Golden State Warriors superstar Draymond Green raised more than a few eyebrows on Sunday night with his rather hot take about Michael Jordan and his legendary Chicago Bulls. Former NBA player Richard Jefferson, however, is not having it.

On Twitter, Green randomly shared that while watching the tape of the 1998 NBA Finals between the Bulls and Utah Jazz, he couldn’t help but notice how the Warriors’ “2017 team would’ve beaten these Bulls by a dub and these Jazz by 40 if they’re going to play these brands of basketball.”

The Warriors vet then made it a point to emphasize that it’s the reason why it’s “dumb” to compare eras since there are different rules. Not to mention that the way basketball was played before has complete changed in the modern day game.

After seeing the tweet, though, Jefferson couldn’t help but respond and laugh off at the thought that the Warriors were capable of beating the Bulls and Jazz. The one-time NBA champion even said the 2017 Dubs are only the second-best team he faced.

Draymond Green vents out and Richard Jefferson knows just exactly what he’s trying to pull off 😂 pic.twitter.com/rDeBuTWHZm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 25, 2022

Although Richard Jefferson didn’t name the best team he has ever faced, his point stands: Draymond Green is reaching with his rather bonkers comments about the Bulls and Jazz.

Draymond Green made a good point about comparing eras being dumb. There are just too many factors to consider and questions that no one will ever really be able to answer. However, the issue is he really had to say they can beat both teams before saying that it’s wrong to compare.

To Green’s credit, as Jefferson said, the timing he made the tweets made it look like he’s angling to be the focus of various shows and news outlets come Monday.