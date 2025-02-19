The NBA All-Star Game looked a lot different this season than in past years, but it still wasn't enough to make the fans happy. The four-team tournament style was slow and full of breaks that took away from the basketball, taking the players out of rhythm and snatching most of the intensity from the game.

At this point, it's worth wondering if the All-Star Game may look like this forever no matter how many format changes and incentives are put in place. Warriors forward Draymond Green has an interesting theory as to why the game is so low-intensity year after year.

“If you do some personal things that you want to do, then do that,” Green proposed on The Draymond Green Show. “The only thing you are here at All-Star Weekend to do is to be ready to compete in this game, get your body ready to play at a high level. By the time you get to the game Sunday night, you've done so much. You've got so many obligations that it's like, ‘Oh, now we got the game? Man, get me out of here.'”

The players are tired after all of their media and sponsor obligations at the All-Star game, and that shows up in the product on Sunday night. Combine that with all of the breaks in the rhythm on Sunday in this specific edition of the game, and you get some of the lackadaisical basketball that was on display in San Francisco.

Maybe the NBA can take a page out of the NHL's book to try to fix the All-Star Game. The 4 Nations Face-Off has been a raging success in the hockey world as a replacement during the All-Star break, with intense hockey on constantly. If the NBA did a Team USA vs. Team World kind of thing, maybe that would bring the best out of some of the players.

Of course, the biggest logistical problem with that idea is that you would likely be taking away some All-Star spots from American players to fill out the World team, but that may be a small price to pay in the eyes of Adam Silver if he can get the All-Star Game back on track. Silver hasn't alluded to any changes at the moment, but there's no question that he has plenty of thinking to do on the issue.