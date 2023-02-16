Whether you love him or hate him, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green tells it how he sees it. So, when the seasoned champion addressed the trade that sent 7-foot-0 center James Wiseman — the second overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft — to the Detroit Pistons, one could only accept his perspective.

Not that he was wrong. Wiseman’s career got off to a rocky start with Golden State. A naturally gifted athlete with potential as a three-level scorer, injuries and a lack of on-court awareness quickly dampened expectations for the young pivot. Green, an integral part of the Warriors dynasty, would say as much.

That doesn’t mean that Green isn’t hoping Wiseman can reach his potential on a team that can afford to give him the reps he needs to develop.

Possibly tuning into Wednesday’s matchup between the Pistons and Boston Celtics primarily to see what his former teammate looked like on his new squad, Green took to Instagram to shoutout Wiseman:

“Young fella in the mitten!” Green exclaims.

“Go be a star.” Draymond reacts to James Wiseman’s first game with the Pistons pic.twitter.com/HiEOcTCxPx — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 16, 2023

“Go be a star.”

Wiseman would finish the contest with 11 points and 5 rebounds in 23 minutes. Figuring to be a core piece of the rebuild, his versatile scoring and improved defensive acumen was a worthwhile watch for Pistons fans.

James Wiseman is having himself a great Pistons debut pic.twitter.com/2Oj1oQHwCz — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) February 16, 2023

With the Pistons sitting at 15-44, they’ll be in position to have one of the top picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. However, by acquiring a big man with the potential of Wiseman, they’ve also opened up doors that include moving that pick for win-now talent.