It looks like plenty of NBA players now want to go and play in Saudi Arabia. After Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green joined in the fun and joked about potentially taking his talents to the Middle East.

And who can blame them? After seeing the $1.1 billion bid that Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal offered to acquire Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, anyone would dream of getting the same. Who would say no to a one-year salary of $776 million anyway?

With that said, Green couldn't help but ask if there's a basketball league in Saudi Arabia. Dray then went on to joke that he might still have a chance to back out of the $100 million deal he signed with the Warriors this offseason for a chance to get a bigger payday in Saudi instead. He said that he doesn't think the “ink on my contract has dried up yet” along with several laughing emojis.

They got basketball leagues too right? 😱😱🏃🏿🏃🏿💨💨💨💨💨 I don’t the ink on my contract has dried up yet 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) July 25, 2023

While it's all made in good fun, it's not hard to assume that some players like Draymond Green would really accept such luxurious offer if given the chance. That's the kind of money that can help anyone build generational wealth and ensure that their children and maybe their children's children are well taken care of.

As mentioned, LeBron James himself also joked about running like Forrest Gump and heading to Saudi if he was given the same offer that was extended to Kylian Mbappe.

Of course it's still unknown what Mbappe will do with the offer he got. It could be tricky for him since he's still in his prime and might want to compete at the highest level of football. But that's $776 million he's leaving on the table. And for a one-year commitment, it might be worth taking.