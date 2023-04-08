Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green certainly feels that he is not being officiated by NBA referees as fairly as others.

Green revealed as much when he questioned the NBA officiating on Twitter. Out of nowhere, the Warriors forward tweeted that it still baffles him how he’s taking “elbows to the face and head” and the opposing players haven’t gotten any whistle for it.

While he didn’t mention any names in particular–perhaps in a bid to avoid any fine or punishment for questioning the integrity of officiating–it’s pretty clear what Green is pertaining in his remarks.

“Sitting here with a big shinner on my forget [sic] trying to figure out why am I taking so many elbows to the face and head but nothing happens…” Green said.

For what it’s worth, Draymond Green received plenty of support for his tweet. Warriors fans flocked to the reply section of his tweet and noted how it’s the same case for the whole Golden State squad.

“No love from the refs. Story of the season,” one follower commented.

“Same reason #30 [Stephen Curry] gets no calls. Same reason JP [Jordan Poole] gets so few. I’ve never seen all star level players get so much disrespect so consistently,” another fan shared.

A third Twitter user added, “But when you do it it’s automatically going to review..which is crazy you been getting beat up out there and they don’t care.”

“That was ridiculous. Not even reviewed,” another Dubs faithful said.

Perhaps Green will elaborate more on this take in the next episode of his podcast. However, there’s no denying he has sent his message to the league loud and clear.