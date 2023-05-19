A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Just because the Golden State Warriors have been dethroned and are no longer in contention for the NBA title this season, it doesn’t mean that Draymond Green is not paying attention anymore to the action in the league. In fact, the star forward is keeping a close eye on Thursday night’s Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets.

Of course, Draymond Green did not also forget to address his haters via a savage Twitter post.

“A lot of you dudes be real disrespectful in these comments. FAN BOYS. However, I think it really bother y’all that I’m the PLAYER that I am and the VOICE that I am, Green tweeted. ” I get it… it’s tough to wrap your mind around it. But just accept it. I’m humbly ELITE at both 🤷🏿‍♂️”

Draymond Green followed up that tweet with another:

“Back to watching this game so I can break it down for the students of the game…”

Draymond Green and the Warriors got sent into an early vacation by the Lakers, who defeated Golden State in six games in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs. Prior to that, the Warriors outlasted the Sacramento Kings in seven games in the first round.

Draymond Green will continue to have e plenty to unpack from this Lakers-Nuggets series that features the ultra-efficient offense of Denver led by no other than Nikola Jokic and a Los Angeles squad that is loaded with talent and fronted by LeBron James.