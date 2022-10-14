Draymond Green gets brutally frank about potential Warriors exit amid Jordan Poole fight drama

Even before he got involved in a now-infamous fight with Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, there were already some question marks about Draymond Green’s future with the team. Now that he’s pretty much dropped a massive bomb on the Dubs’ preparation for their title defense this coming season, the whispers have unsurprisingly gotten louder.

Green currently has two more years remaining on his deal with the Warriors, with the former Defensive Player of the Year holding a player option for 2023-24. In a recent press conference, Dray got brutally frank about what the future holds for him in Golden State (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“My general view of my future here is I’m here this year trying to win a championship,” Green said. “I have a contract that ranges through next year if I so choose to pick up that option.”

Did he just hint at possibly parting ways with the Dubs by choosing not to pick up his player option for next season? If this is the case, then Green could walk away from the team as a free agent next summer.

Green then went on to say that it isn’t likely that he’ll be signing a contract extension with the Warriors anytime soon:

“I spoke on that at the very beginning. I said I don’t think we’re doing an extension,” he continued. “Quite frankly, that doesn’t mean that I won’t be back here. I just don’t think we’re doing an extension this year.

At this point, however, Green wants to make it abundantly clear that he’s not going to let his contract situation affect his play this season:

“And so I said that at the beginning of camp,” Green said. “That’s not something I’m going to talk about all year. We got a championship to win. … I don’t like to let contract drama linger, especially when it’s involving me.”

“I’m here this year trying to win a championship, I have a contract that ranges through next year..if I so choose to pick up that option.” Draymond Green speaking on his current contract situation and future with the Warriors.pic.twitter.com/cspDyUeh7B — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 14, 2022

At the end of the day, Draymond Green is a professional. He’s also well aware of the fact that this issue could linger all year long, and that it could also have a significant impact on the team. This is exactly what Green is trying to avoid as he sets his sights on winning his fifth championship with the Warriors.

What happens beyond this season, however, is anybody’s guess.