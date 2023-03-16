A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green earned an automatic suspension after getting called for his 16th technical foul of the season in Thursday night’s disappointing loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. There was some hope from Golden State Warriors fans that the league would rescind Green’s tech — one that he earned after throwing the ball at Russell Westbrook’s head — and thereby cancel his suspension for Friday’s clash against the Atlanta Hawks. As it turns out, however, this isn’t going to happen.

The NBA confirmed on Thursday that they have no intention to rescind Green’s technical foul against the Clippers. As such, the Warriors veteran’s suspension will stand, and he will not be available on Friday when the Dubs take on the Hawks:

NBA confirms Draymond Green's one game suspension w/out pay after receiving his 16th technical foul in the Warriors loss vs. the Clippers. (via @NBAPR) pic.twitter.com/FYIclOIOhg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 16, 2023

This does not come as a complete shock. Even Draymond Green himself probably wasn’t banking on the fact that the tech would be rescinded. After all, he did chuck the ball toward Westbrook’s head, and it’s actually a good thing that the incident did not escalate.

At this point, the Warriors will now need to prepare to face the Hawks without Draymond Green in the picture. It’s going to be another away game for the Dubs, who are currently riding a nine-game losing streak on the road. To say that the Warriors are sturggling away from home this season would be a complete understatement at this point.

There’s a full-on race in the West right now, and the Dubs need to get back to winning ways quickly if they want to hold on to their sixth seed in the conference. At the moment, they are just 2.5 games ahead of the 11th-placed Utah Jazz.