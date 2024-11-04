Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green often says what’s on his mind. It’s who the 13-year veteran is, albeit in a message to Jonathan Kuminga during a postgame interview or on his Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis platform. In his latest episode, Draymond discussed a recent back-to-back against All-Star Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans and its detriment on his health.

Green says playing against Williamson is physically taxing incredibly on back-to-back nights, per Instagram.

“Zion [Williamson], he ain’t just strong, he’s powerful, man. So, taking him on two days in a row, my back hurts, my hips hurt; I’m all banged up,” Green said. “I’m hurting, brother. But, you know what? It was good to get that first back-to-back under my belt. Play well in it; get both games. There’s a confidence that comes with that when you play in your first back-to-back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideline Sources (@sidelinesources)

Before beating the Houston Rockets 127-121 and improving to 5-1, the Warriors defeated the Pelicans on back-to-back nights. Green finished with 14 points on 5-for-11 attempts, including 3-of-5 from deep, six assists, four rebounds, five blocks, and one steal while reducing Williamson to 12 points on 5-of-20 shooting in a 104-89 win.

Twenty-four hours removed from Golden State’s 124-106 blowout win, where Zion scored a game-high 31 points on 12-of-19 shooting, Green and the Warriors’ overwhelming offense led to five players scoring 17+ points. Buddy Hield’s team-high 28 points, including seven threes, led the surge.

Stephen Curry was ruled out with an ankle injury but is expected to return soon.

Draymond Green sends Jonathan Kuminga message on benching

Draymond Green wants the best for his Golden State Warriors teammates, including Jonathan Kuminga, who reminded the 22-year-old of his full potential after Saturday’s overtime victory against the Rockets, per The Athletic’s Anthony Slater.

“I don’t want him to love coming off the bench. He believes he’s a superstar; I believe he can be a superstar,” Green said. “And so as long as you believe that, you shouldn’t be okay with coming off the bench. But how you respond is important. You can respond with sulking, or you can just go do what it is that you can do to help the team win and be great, and that’s what he’s doing.”

Expand Tweet

In his fourth season with the Warriors, Kuminga is averaging 13.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 23.5 minutes. He has started three of his six games this season.