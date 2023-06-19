Draymond Green is the Golden State Warriors' vocal leader, and as someone who wears his emotions on his sleeve, his presence has been critical in the Dubs' success over the years. However, that is a double-edged sword for Dray, as his emotional outbursts on the court have brought him plenty of troubles as well.

Green's temperament has been a major issue for the Warriors. As many fans may remember, it was even a major talking point early in the season when the forward punched teammate Jordan Poole during a practice session. It then brought to light his outburst on Kevin Durant in the past when they were still together in Golden State.

Sure enough, Green has been working on that part of him. And according to the former Defensive Player of the Year, being a father to three children has really helped him. When asked what he has learned about himself through his children, Green answered that it's handling his temperament.

“My temperament. How I react to things. How things bother me. How you get bothered by something, how to handle that. How to work through things, because what you end up doing is, you'll see something with them and you're like, ‘Yo, do this, this way, this, this that way.' And what you're really teaching them is how to work through things,” Green told Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“We all need to continue to better ourselves and work through situations. So, for me, working through issues has been a really big thing that my kids and my wife has taught me. It's been great.”

Of course like everyone else, Draymond Green is still a work in progress. However, by the looks of it, he's making huge strides on that end.

Hopefully, Warriors fans get to see a more patient Draymond in 2023-24.