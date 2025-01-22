Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green opened up about his message to Washington Wizards guard and former teammate Jordan Poole. Green issued a four-word apology to Poole, who Draymond punched during a Warriors practice in 2022. The altercation eventually led to Jordan joining the Wizards.

Green addressed his apology on a recent episode of The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.

“I responded because it’s been 3 years; let’s move on. We’ve moved on. You’re supposed to move on. I really am sorry,” Green said. “That statement was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy. Like he wanted to make me out to be the bad guy, like move on, bro, it is what it is, I’m sorry, I shouldn’t have punched him, but it happened.”

The altercation between Poole and Green evoked a response from Jordan’s father.

“I even apologized to his parents,” Green added. “His dad popped off one time on the internet, and I went back at him because, like, bro, why are you popping off? I actually didn’t like myself for it because I wasn’t even on that. I kind of let him get me off my square a little bit. I said what I said about it.”

However, Green admits that some days, he goes back and forth about his regrets.

“I kind of go back and forth with this on, like, I will be kinda in between on certain days. I know I was wrong, but you can’t call a man a ‘B word’ and push him and not get hit either,” Green said. “So I kinda sit in both of those spaces sometimes. The reality is, the answer is somewhere in the middle. I shouldn’t have knocked him out like that; if anything, I should’ve hemmed him up; it was kind of a natural reaction.”

Draymond Green’s 4-word apology after Warriors’ win

While Warriors forward Draymond Green is nursing a calf injury, he’s taking the time to talk about his conflict with Wizards guard Jordan Poole. After the Warriors’ 122-114 win against the Wizards, Poole discussed his time with Golden State, per NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there,” Poole said. “A really good group. A really good staff. Shout out to the fans. I saw a lot of 3 jerseys out there, a lot of JP3 jerseys, which is always really cool. I always get a lot of love [here]. I spent some good quality time here, and it’s dope to see it appreciated.”

The Warriors will face the Kings on Wednesday.