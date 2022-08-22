Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green recently heaped praise on renowned NBA trainer Rico Hines and his elite offseason basketball camp. The four-time NBA champ was amazed by how Hines’ training methods have had a significant impact on the entire league. So much so, that Green himself decided to join in on one of Hines’ practice runs.

A video of Green putting in work at a recent Rico Hines run is making its rounds on social media, and it looks like Dray is already in mid-season form (h/t ballislife on Instagram):

What caught my eye was Green showcasing his elite playmaking skills throughout the practice run. This has been one of the most important aspects of his game, and there’s no denying that it has been integral to the Warriors’ success over the past decade. This has resulted in no less than four titles in the past eight seasons.

More of the same will be expected from Draymond Green this coming season. Golden State will have a target on their back as they come out to defend their crown in 2022-23. Every single team will be marking their respective Warriors matchup on their calendars. Green and Co. have been in this situation many times in the past, though, and they know what they have to do. It’s always easier said than done, however, and the Warriors will definitely have their work cut out for them this year.