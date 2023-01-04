By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Draymond Green did his best Michael Jordan impression on Wednesday. The Golden State Warriors made an “I’m back” announcement in similar fashion to what Michael Jordan did following his NBA hiatus in the 90’s. However, Green’s announcement has nothing to do with returning to the NBA.

“I’m back,” Green said in reference to his future podcasting plans.

Draymond Green had taken some time away from podcasting this year. But he previously was no stranger to podcasting, even doing so during the NBA finals a season ago.

“It’s all business, you know? The way I view my podcast is that I’m operating a business,” Green said last season in reference to podcasting during the NBA Finals. “Like, you can’t get tired of operating your own business, or it fails. So, it’s something that I take as serious as I do basketball. And so, if I’m going to show up for the game, I show up for (the podcast), or it doesn’t work.”

Green received some backlash in response to his podcast. He fired back at the critics last season as well.

“This podcast is probably doing better numbers than yours. Y’all getting this podcast,” Green said.

The Warriors as a team have endured a mediocre brand of basketball this season. But with Steph Curry expected to return soon, Golden State may be on the verge of heating up. The reigning NBA Finals champions certainly do not lack confidence.

Meanwhile, Draymond Green will look to perform well on the court while partaking in his podcast.