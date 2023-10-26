The Golden State Warriors looked solid in their season opener without Draymond Green, but they ultimately fell 108-104 at home to the Phoenix Suns. While they were hoping to have Green back during the first week of the 2023-24 season, this no longer appears to be the case due to the veteran star continuing to nurse an ankle sprain that kept him out throughout the preseason.

Ahead of their matchup on the road against the Sacramento Kings on Friday, head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media on Thursday and said that Green will not be playing in this game, via ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Green, who was cleared for full practices and 5-on-5 drills last week, continues to work on his conditioning and Kerr did note that the four-time All-Star is “close” to making his season debut.

Even without their defensive anchor in the frontcourt, the Warriors held their own against Devin Booker and Kevin Durant on Tuesday night. They allowed just 108 points, which was below their 117.1 opponent's points per game average from last season, and Golden State was able to receive production from both Jonathan Kuminga and new addition Dario Saric at the power forward position.

With this said, the Warriors do need Draymond healthy and available if they are to be championship contenders once more.

On Wednesday, Kerr spoke with 95.7 The Game in San Francisco and claimed that while Green was unlikely to play on Friday, the 33-year-old has been ramping up his activities.

“No, he won't play Friday night. I'd be shocked,” Kerr stated. “He went through a scrimmage today and is really making strides. In my mind, it's not a couple of days, maybe a little bit more than that. Maybe on the road trip at some point, but highly doubtful for the Sacramento game.”

Seven of the Warriors' next eight games, including Friday's game against the Kings, are on the road. They will not play another home game until Wednesday, November 1 when they play the Kings yet again.

Based on his progress in practice and Kerr's comments this week, it seems likely that Green will be available to return at some point over the next few games. Golden State has been cautious and do not want to rush him back, which is why Green did not play in their season opener against Phoenix.

After Friday's game in Sacramento, Draymond Green's next chance to play will be on Sunday when the Warriors continue their road trip against the Houston Rockets.