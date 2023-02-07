Do you remember when Draymond Green promised that he would be a first-hand witness when LeBron James breaks Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record? Well, in case you did, you will be happy to know that NBA Twitter has not. They’ve kept their receipts too, and they now want the Golden State Warriors star to deliver on his commitment.

With LeBron now on the brink of shattering the all-time scoring record, the mean streets of Twitter just want to make sure that Green is a man of his word. As such, they expect him to be in attendance on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Lakers face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. James is just 36 points away from the record and he could very well make history on Tuesday night.

Thankfully for Draymond, the Warriors don’t have a game on Tuesday. Even if LeBron comes up short against the Thunder, Green can still be in attendance on Thursday when the Lakers take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Dubs don’t play until Saturday, so we all fully expect Dray to keep his promise. NBA Twitter clearly feels this way:

As expected, the jokes came out again pertaining to Green’s admiration toward LeBron. The keyboard warriors went full savage of Dray:

All jokes aside, however, there’s no denying that Draymond Green is a huge fan of LeBron James and what he’s done for the game. As far as I know, Green is also a man of his word so I do expect him to be in attendance at Crypto.com Arena come Tuesday night — especially since the Warriors don’t have a game.