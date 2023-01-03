By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson had a performance that reminded us of how potent he was before the injuries that sidelined him for two seasons, exploding for 54 points in a 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks in double overtime Monday night.

Whenever Thompson has the shooting stroke going, chances are forward Draymond Green is one of the passers setting the table for the fireworks show, and that was the case in this game, as Green had 11 assists during the win.

Say what you want about Green’s antics and tendencies to be a hothead, hurting his team with technical fouls and bad judgement. One thing that can’t be denied is the passing ability he brings on a nightly basis. Draymond Green’s dimes can make you wonder how he’s able to time things out, or thread the needle with the pinpoint vision. With that said, there was a pass in particular that left fans wondering how it even got to Thompson.

A video is floating around on TikTok that shows Green setting a screen for a vintage Thompson curl, with the ball in his hands. It’s a play those who follow the NBA and the Warriors have seen many times, but the ball got to Thompson without a bounce or even any sign the ball was seen transferring.

On the play, Green has his back turned to the camera, so it’s hard to tell if the hands move.

So how did the pass get to Thompson? Does Draymond Green have a hidden talent as a magician? Does Thompson have some sort of a gravitational pull with the ball?

Thoughts please, because there are many (myself included) on how that pass got through.