A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green got himself in a lot of trouble for his antics in Game 2. Not only did he get himself thrown out in the fourth quarter of Monday’s loss to the Sacramento Kings after stepping on Domantas Sabonis while the latter was on the ground, but the league has not decided to slap Green with a one-game suspension for Game 3. This is a huge blow for the Warriors, who are obviously in desperate need of a win after going down 0-2 in this NBA Playoffs opening-round series.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke to the media on Wednesday and he revealed how Green has addressed this situation with his teammates. According to ESPN’s Kendra Andrews, Green attended practice and he took the opportunity to speak to the squad about his suspension. Coach Kerr, however, refused to provide any information on what exactly Green said to the Warriors.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Not only is Draymond Green one of the most important players on the roster, but he also happens to be one of their leaders on and off the court. Being the team’s talisman, Green knew that he needed to clear the air with his teammates now that he’s put them in an undesirable situation against the Kings. While we have no idea about what he actually said, it would probably be safe to say that he delivered some sort of rousing speech to rally the troops ahead of their must-win game on Thursday.

Whatever the case may be, however, there’s no denying that the Dubs will be at a significant disadvantage without Draymond Green on the floor for Game 3.