The Golden State Warriors may find themselves tied up at 2-2 in their highly competitive best-of-seven quarterfinals series against the Sacramento Kings, but star big man Draymond Green has allocated some of his free time to stand up for one of his own conference foes in Russell Westbrook for his efforts during this year’s postseason.

In a recent episode of his podcast The Draymond Green Show, the forward discussed the Los Angeles Clippers and their current series against the Phoenix Suns.

During the segment, Green became visibly and verbally agitated when discussing the concept of some people being surprised by the stellar individual efforts being put forth by Westbrook without the likes of stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George by his side, suggesting that the point guard’s track record shows that he’s more than capable of guiding a team on his own.

“I’m so f****** tired of people disrespecting Russ… Russell Westbrook is an MVP, Russell Westbrook is a perennial All-Star, Russell Westbrook is a legend and a hall of famer. So I’m not about to do the whole ‘shout out to Russ for going through and persevering,’ like that’s whack. Stop disrespecting that man like he’s not him and who he is,” Draymond Green said of Russell Westbrook.

Though the Clippers find themselves down 3-1 in their matchup against the Suns, Russell Westbrook has been absolutely electric for the club and, despite being without centerpieces Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for a large chunk of the series, the former MVP has still managed to give his team a fighter’s chance throughout.

Through four games played, Westbrook is posting sensational averages of 26.0 points, 7.3 assists, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.7 blocks while shooting 46.0% from the field and 40.9% from deep.

While some may be surprised to see the point guard playing at such a high level, Draymond Green certainly is not.