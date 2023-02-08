Stephen Curry is out again for the Golden State Warriors. The Dubs recently announced that Curry is going to be out for multiple weeks after suffering a leg injury during Golden State’s win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. It’s an undeniably significant blow for the Warriors, who will need to keep the ship afloat yet again without the GOAT shooter in the mix.

The shorthanded Warriors responded in the best way possible on Monday as they took down the Oklahoma City Thunder in a 27-point blowout at the Chase Center. Klay Thompson was the star of the show as he exploded for 42 points on 12 three-pointers. Jordan Poole, however, had himself quite a game as well, dropping a career-high 12 dimes in what turned out to be an amazing performance from him.

After his strong display, Poole earned some high praise from both head coach Steve Kerr and teammate Draymond Green, who both agreed that this was one of the best games they’ve ever seen from Poole throughout his career. Draymond, in particular, had nothing but good things to say about JP:

“That’s his next level of growth,” Green said, via Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Steph is going to be out of commission for another long stretch and this is exactly what the Warriors will need from Poole. Consistency has been an issue for this young man, but he now has another chance to prove just how good he can be as one of the primary options on offense. As you may have determined, Jordan Poole has the full support of his teammates and his coach.