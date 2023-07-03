Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic got some stick after describing his profession as a basketball player as a “job.” Technically, he's not wrong, but some folks were quick to criticize the former back-to-back MVP for supposedly showing a lack of appreciation for the position he is in at the moment. Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green has caught wind of those comments, and he has now shared his brutally honest view on the same.

According to Green, he agrees with Jokic completely. The Warriors star decided to rant about how tedious and taxing being a professional basketball player can really be:

“I love playing basketball, love to compete but he’s not lying. I hate it,” Green said on a recent episode of Podcast P with Paul George Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. “I don’t want to sound like someone who takes it for granted but to Joker’s point, it’s work. And you have to show up to work every day and perform despite what can be going on at work, what can be going on at home, what can be going on in the world. You have to show up and perform and it’s work. There’s so much bullshit that comes it and the politics but I wouldn’t trade my job for the world…”

As it turns out, Draymond is a miserable working man just like the rest of the world — or at least for those who like the Warriors talisman also “hate” their jobs. Although, Green did say at the end of his eye-opening message that he wouldn't trade his job for anything in the world, which just goes to show that he appreciates it. After all, you would probably be smiling too after recently agreeing to a $100 million contract with your employer.