Draymond Green’s potential Warriors exit gets blunt take from Bob Myers

The Golden State Warriors will have plenty of roster decisions to make in the upcoming months, with the likes of Andre Wiggins, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green due for new contracts soon. However with their salary already at an astronomical level, it is worth wondering whether they’ll try to move Green in the future.

That is exactly what Tim Kawakami of The Athletic asked Warriors president Bob Myers in their recent conversation. Considering Green’s salary and the fact that he’s seeking a max deal worth $138 million over four years, it would make sense if the Dubs would try to trade him or let the forward walk away.

Interestingly, Myers emphasized that they don’t view it that way. While he admitted roster decisions will need to be made sooner rather than later, it doesn’t mean they won’t do their best in order to keep their defensive anchor.

“No, no, I would definitely, unequivocally say (he’s) not a guy we look at and say he’s not going to be around,” Myers shared. “Now, at some point, decisions are going to have to be made. But as far as his importance to this organization and what he’s done, we’re going to do everything we can to keep him in the fold.”

Warriors fans have seen key players like Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. leave the team this offseason due to the team’s salary problems. They are already way over the cap, so keeping players will be difficult. With that said, it is certainly a legitimate concern that Draymond Green could leave or would have to be moved.

Nonetheless, it is understandable why the Warriors would love to keep Green. He makes them title contenders, especially since he stars in an area that both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are not the best in.

Dubs supporters will surely want Green to stay, and while Bob Myers and the franchise stated they want the same, everyone will have to wait and see for now to get clarity about that.