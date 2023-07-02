Draymond Green couldn't be more hyped up for his former Golden State Warriors teammates Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome, who both got new deals with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively,

After opting out of his $4.7 million option with the Warriors, DiVincenzo landed on the Knicks with a four-year, $50 million contract. It's certainly a huge leap from his $4.6 million salary in 2022-23, plus he now gets to play alongside his ex-Villanova teammates in Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson.

Meanwhile, Jerome joined the Cavs on a two-year deal worth $5 million. He is expected to have an increased role in Cleveland, especially since the Wine and Gold could really use more guard depth behind Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

After seeing both DiVincenzo and Jerome get new opportunities, Green shared his delight for his now-former teammates. He had a bit of fun, though, as he remembered how Jerome once tormented the Cavs during their second and final meeting in the 2022-23 regular season.

“I vividly remember Ty cooking Cleveland in Cleveland. Yesssirrrrrr,” Green wrote along with several laughing emojis. He was referencing to Jerome's 22-point performance on 9-of-13 shooting against the Cavs last January, during which the Dubs won 120-114.

Draymond Green's reactions to Ty Jerome's Cavs signing, Donte DiVincenzo's Knicks deal 👀 pic.twitter.com/a3qUYzlw5R — Kit Guinhawa (@BeatKit22) July 2, 2023

It's certainly nice to see both Donte DiVincenzo and Ty Jerome move to new teams as they continue to develop their games. While it's a shame the Warriors weren't able to retain them, Draymond Green knows it will benefit the two to play in different situations.

When the Warriors play the Cavs and Suns, however, don't expect Green to hold back against his former teammates though.