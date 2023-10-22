Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant has been at the center of endless controversy. Morant has had growing pains in his young NBA career as he navigates managing his brand image off the court. Nevertheless, the 24-year-old has plenty of great things ahead of him. He returns from his NBA suspension on December 19th to continue his elite play. Some believe Morant's issues have partly stemmed from Tee Morant, his father. However, Warriors veteran Draymond Green was quick to shut the rumors down.

Draymond Green does not believe Tee Morant is the problem

The Warriors star took to Instagram to express his thoughts on Tee Morant's role with Ja Morant's off-the-court behavior. He rejected the notion of Morant being the scapegoat of the Grizzlies superstar. As a father of two kids, Green knows the importance of a father's role in their children's lives.

“Oh no. Let's not remove another black father from they child life. They not going for it anyway outta Sumter,” Green said via his Instagram account.

For context, sources believe that Tee Morant “enjoyed the spoils of his son's rise to superstardom,” per Baxter Holmes & Tim MacMahon of ESPN. Thus, he can be painted as the “driving force” behind his son's mishaps. The answer is not to lessen Tee Morant's involvement with his son, according to Draymond Green.

The Warriors veteran has a point. While Tee Morant enjoys the perks that come with his son's NBA stardom, he should not be completely excluded from Ja Morant's life. Instead, Tee Morant could simply take a quieter public approach as he celebrates his son's success.

Tee Morant helped his son build a solid foundation from his time at Crestwood High School in Sumter, SC to Murray State University and beyond. As the NBA star continues to grow and mature, his father will be right beside him. Soon enough, he will be back to dominating the league like never before.