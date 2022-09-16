Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cam Heyward recently decided to drag Draymond Green’s name into a potential blockbuster boxing match. The Golden State Warriors star quickly caught wind of the news and he didn’t waste any time responding to Heyward’s challenge.

Not so fast, though. Green made it abundantly clear that he has no intention of getting in the ring against Heyward — or anyone else for that matter. The former Defensive Player of the Year claims that would much rather be a fight promoter:

“I definitely will do all the talking big fella… as the promoter! I’m not getting in anyones boxing ring… NO SIR!!! Go Steelers! 1-0,” Green wrote in his tweet.

I definitely will do all the talking big fella… as the promoter! I’m not getting in anyones boxing ring… NO SIR!!! Go Steelers! 1-0 https://t.co/gSA4B6Qnwa — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) September 16, 2022

Green also had nothing but love for Heyward as he cheered on the latter’s Steelers. To be fair, Heyward himself didn’t exactly call Green out to a fight. He just thought that it would make for a good matchup, particularly considering how Draymond would be able to sell that fight excellently with his outspoken nature. Heyward said, though, that he’s actually “not trying to fight Draymond.”

Either way, a lot of folks would pay good money to see this fight. At 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, Heyward would have a clear physical advantage over his potential opponent. Green is 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds, but he’s not going to be a pushover. Whatever the case may be, we can all just fantasize about a megafight that’s simply never going to happen.

Now, Draymond Green as a boxing promoter does have a ring to it. There’s no doubt that the Warriors star would be great in this type of role. He also has the deep pockets to bankroll such an endeavor.