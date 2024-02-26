They say NBA officials give some players the benefit of the doubt when making a foul call, but that is probably not a perk afforded to the outspoken and controversial Draymond Green. The Golden State Warriors forward was on the unfortunate end of a missed call late in the team's 119-103 loss to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. He is smiling about it now, though.
With a little over four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Jokic pushed off Green before getting the ball from Reggie Jackson. A whistle was not blown, however, until the latter grabbed the former while he was driving to the basket. Naturally, Green had a strong reaction to the contentious sequence of events. But he and the two-time MVP immediately cleared the air.
“Joker caught me with the shoulder in the chin and they didn't call offensive foul and I wrapped him up,” he recounted on the Draymond Green Show. “And as we was coming back down the court, he was like ‘bro that was definitely a foul, 100 percent a foul, but I didn't try to on purpose.' And I'm like, ‘no I know you didn't try to on purpose, which is why I didn't foul you hard and just kind of wrapped you up.'”
Warriors' Draymond Green relishes opportunity to face Nikola Jokic
Jokic's soft-spoken nature can sometimes draw him the label of “boring,” but moments like this exchange highlight his unique personality. Honesty goes a long way with someone as blunt as Green, which is obvious by the way the four-time champion gushes about the Nuggets powerhouse.
“I love playing against the guys where there's a mutual respect of the work that you put in, the work that I put in,” Draymond Green said. “There's a healthy competition, so I always enjoy the honor of playing against Joker. That's a guy I got a tremendous amount of respect for.”
Nikola Jokic put forth a clinic on Sunday night in the Chase Center, tallying 32 points, 16 rebounds and 16 assists. Jamal Murray's 27 points helped neutralize Klay Thompson's scoring flurry off the bench (23 points, five 3-pointers) and clinch the victory.
If the Warriors and Nuggets meet in the playoffs, Green might get a chance to avenge this Jokic beatdown and once again bask in the mutual respect.